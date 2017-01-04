Mariah Carey has finally spoken about her unfortunate TV performance on New Year’s Eve, describing it as a “horrible” and “mortifying” experience.
The pop diva was panned for her appearance at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’, during which she had issues hearing her backing track, and suffered an embarrassing lip sync fail mid-way through ‘We Belong Together’.
Although Mariah’s management have since accused producers of deliberately sabotaging the performance for ratings, the woman herself is yet to say much other than “shit happens” - until now, that is.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Mariah said: “All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business.
“I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”
Mariah continued: “My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve.”
Posting a sassy gif of herself on Twitter shortly after the backlash began last week, Mariah wrote: “Shit happens… have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”
Since then, her former rival Jennifer Lopez appears to have thrown a bit of shade in Mimi’s direction.
Although she’s yet to respond, we’re guessing it won’t deviate too far from this: