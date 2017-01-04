Mariah Carey has finally spoken about her unfortunate TV performance on New Year’s Eve, describing it as a “horrible” and “mortifying” experience.

The pop diva was panned for her appearance at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’, during which she had issues hearing her backing track, and suffered an embarrassing lip sync fail mid-way through ‘We Belong Together’.

Although Mariah’s management have since accused producers of deliberately sabotaging the performance for ratings, the woman herself is yet to say much other than “shit happens” - until now, that is.

Noam Galai via Getty Images Mariah Carey

Posting a sassy gif of herself on Twitter shortly after the backlash began last week, Mariah wrote: “Shit happens… have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

Although she’s yet to respond, we’re guessing it won’t deviate too far from this:

