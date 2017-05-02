The main similarities:

Le Pen used the following quote from former French Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau: “Once a soldier of God, and now a soldier of Liberty, France will always be the soldier of the ideal.” Fillon also evoked that quote at his April 15 rally.

Fillon’s speech described the “Rhine frontier” as “the most open, the most dangerous, also the most promising - a Germanic world we have been so often in conflict with and with which we will yet co-operate in so many ways”. Le Pen described the same “frontier” as “the most promising - a Germanic world we will yet co-operate with in so many ways, as long as we regain the relationship of allies and not of subjects”.

Le Pen described France’s borders and ties with “Italy, our sister” - a phrase also used by Fillon.

Le Pen mentioned France’s “three maritime borders” with the English Channel, North Sea and the Atlantic. Fillon used that same phrase of France’s “three maritime borders” with the English Channel, North Sea and the Atlantic.