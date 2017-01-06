Mark Labbett AKA ‘The Beast’ is, quite rightly, one of the most feared Chasers on ‘The Chase’, thanks to his encyclopedic knowledge of well, pretty much everything.

So you’d think if he ever appeared on ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ he’d breeze through it, right?

Errrm, well not quite, and we know this because Mark has already been a contestant on the show.

ITV

Yep, back in 2006, he took a seat opposite Chris Tarrant in a bid to bag himself a million quid, but how did he do?

Well, unsurprisingly, he sailed through the first few easy rounds but got stumped at the £2000 mark when he had to use his first lifeline - ‘ask the audience’ - for help on answering a question about knitting.

He then used his ‘phone a friend’ lifeline because he didn’t know which fruit was used in a traditional tarte tatin (that’ll be apples, fact fans).

Alas, Mark came a cropper at the £64,000 question, which was: “The best selling novel Miss Smilla’s Feeling For Snow is set chiefly in which country?”

The answer is Denmark, but Mark went for Canada, but he still managed to pocket £32,000.

ITV

Not too shabby at all.

“I could have sat here all night and I wouldn’t have known, it was just a guess,” he admitted to Chris Tarrant.

Ah well, at least he didn’t punch anything, unlike the set of ‘The Chase’, which was on the receiving end of Mark’s fist during a recent episode of the ITV quiz show, when he failed to beat the visiting team.

