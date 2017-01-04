‘The Chase’ star Mark Labbett AKA ‘The Beast’ might not be entering the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house this year, but he hasn’t ruled it out in the future.
The Chaser was strongly rumoured to be taking part in the current series, which kicked off on Channel 5 on Tuesday night, after a teaser silhouette (below) fooled pretty much everyone.
It actually turned out to be Hollywood star James Cosmo, but now Mark has admitted that he might be up for taking part in the reality show in the future - if the price was right.
“As a working minor celeb I will consider any show if the fee is right,“ he tells Metro.co.uk. “Five years ago, I was earning £100 a day as a supply teacher so I always keep my eye on the important things in life.”
However, Mark admits there’s one thing standing in his way, which he thinks would mean he’d struggle in the ‘CBB’ house.
“If I went on CBB, the isolation would be my biggest problem,” he explains “With my job I am a news and information junkie and I am always reading or web surfing info so I would probably suffer withdrawal symptoms from the digital world.”
We think Mark could be one of the most competitive ‘CBB’ stars ever, if his recent antics on ‘The Chase’ are anything to go by.
Last month, he ended up punching the set of the ITV quiz show in fristration after losing out in the final chase.