‘The Chase’ star Mark Labbett AKA ‘The Beast’ might not be entering the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house this year, but he hasn’t ruled it out in the future.

The Chaser was strongly rumoured to be taking part in the current series, which kicked off on Channel 5 on Tuesday night, after a teaser silhouette (below) fooled pretty much everyone.

This celeb isn't going into the #CBB House to make friends, by the sound of it! Any ideas who it could be? pic.twitter.com/v7lH9dPprN — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) December 28, 2016

It actually turned out to be Hollywood star James Cosmo, but now Mark has admitted that he might be up for taking part in the reality show in the future - if the price was right.

Rex

However, Mark admits there’s one thing standing in his way, which he thinks would mean he’d struggle in the ‘CBB’ house.

We think Mark could be one of the most competitive ‘CBB’ stars ever, if his recent antics on ‘The Chase’ are anything to go by.

Last month, he ended up punching the set of the ITV quiz show in fristration after losing out in the final chase.

'Celebrity Big Brother' 2017 Housemates

'Celebrity Big Brother' 2017 Housemates 1 of 14 Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Ages: 30 and 33

Status: All Stars (runners up of ‘CBB11’)

Famous For: Former stars of US reality show ‘The Hills’

Odds Of Winning: 9/1 Share this slide: Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images