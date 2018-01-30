His death was initially reported by US website TMZ on Tuesday evening (30 January).

Mark Salling has died at the age of 35, it has been confirmed.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told HuffPost that they responded to a reported death in the 11900 block of Big Tujunga Canyon Road at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, but wouldn’t identify the person.

At the time of his death, Salling was awaiting sentencing having pleaded guilty to the possession of child pornography in December 2017. The sentencing was due to take place on 7 March.

In a statement issued to HuffPost, his lawyer Michael J. Proctor said: “I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning.

“Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment.

“He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

He was originally arrested in December 2015, on suspicion of possessing “hundreds” of images plus two videos featuring underage girls on his personal computer after his ex-girlfriend reportedly alerted authorities.

Federal investigators then discovered tens of thousands of pornographic images and hundreds of videos with children aged two to six on a hard drive, according to court documents.

Reports in the US claimed he could have faced between four and seven years in prison and would also have had to sign the sex offenders register.

HuffPost UK has contacted Salling’s representatives for further comment.

Useful websites and helplines: