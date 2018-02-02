‘Glee’ actor Mark Salling’s cause of death has been confirmed as suicide by the Los Angeles County Coroner.

Salling was found dead in California on Tuesday (30 January), at the age of 35.

A month earlier, he had pleaded guilty to the possession of child pornography, and was waiting his sentence at the time of his death, which was expected to be a prison stint of four to seven years.

After an autopsy was conducted, his death was ruled as a suicide.