‘Glee’ actor Mark Salling’s cause of death has been confirmed as suicide by the Los Angeles County Coroner.
Salling was found dead in California on Tuesday (30 January), at the age of 35.
A month earlier, he had pleaded guilty to the possession of child pornography, and was waiting his sentence at the time of his death, which was expected to be a prison stint of four to seven years.
After an autopsy was conducted, his death was ruled as a suicide.
Salling was best known for his portrayal of Puck in the musical high school sitcom ‘Glee’, with many of his former co-stars sharing their memories of him in the wake of his death.
While Matthew Morrison shared a picture of himself, Salling and the late Corey Monteith on Instagram, Tim Davis said: “Yes, he committed crimes against children. Yes, it’s horrific. But he was a broken man, no doubt an abuse victim himself.
“Let me be clear. Having compassion for [Mark Salling] in no way [minimises] his crimes, nor does it [minimise] the pain and devastation of the victims of those crimes. I’m just saying stop adding to his family’s pain. This was their son.
“If you’re without sin, feel free to cast stones.”
On Tuesday, Salling’s lawyer told HuffPost: “I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning.
“Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment.
“He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”