The grieving brother of Manchester Arena victim Martyn Hett has described being touched by the “genuinely Mancunian” response to the tragedy but has urged people to stop using the attack to attack immigration.

Dan Hett’s younger brother, Martyn, 29, was one of 22 people killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi brought disaster to the city as crowds left a Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper the 31-year-old expressed frustrations that the terror attack was being used to force arguments about immigration.

Hett, who is half-Turkish, said: “A UK-born terrorist took out, among many other people, my UK-born Turkish brother ... In an alternate timeline, the roles could have been reversed.”

The Bafta-winning digital developer and artist, added: “I find it quite hard to reconcile what Theresa May says, and on a more extreme level, talk of closing borders and putting up walls to make things go away, knowing full well (it) is a UK-born, second generation guy who probably had the same accent as me.

“The idea of this guy being such a close-to-home person has probably been the weirdest aspect to me. If he had got on a plane from somewhere, never been to Manchester, just been given our city as a target, it might be a bit different.”