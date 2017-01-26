All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    26/01/2017 12:55 GMT

    Mary Berry Reveals Her Favourite Ever 'Great British Bake Off' Winner

    There have been seven champs so far.

    Mary Berry have have taken Candice Brown as her date to the National Television Awards last night (26 January), but she did not name her as her favourite ever ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner. 

    The baking star was asked to name who she thought was the show’s best champ on the red carpet of the event, but made a different (if somewhat predictable) choice instead.

    Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images
    Mary Berry attended the NTAs with Candice Brown

    Mary named series six victor Nadiya Hussain as her favourite, telling Digital Spy: ”I think the one that Nadiya won was the greatest one from ‘Bake Off’.

    “She had achieved so much. She was very young, and she’d worked very hard. And she had her family behind her.”

    Jonathan Brady/PA Archive
    Nadiya Hussain is Mary's favourite 'Bake Off' winner

    Viewers will remember Mary had a rather emotional reaction to Nadiya winning the show in 2015.

    She had a similarly adorable reaction after she was named Best TV Judge at the NTAs, finding it seemingly hard to believe she had won.

    Mary later hinted we could see her teaming up with Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc in the near future, following their exit from ‘Bake Off’.

    ITV
    Mary couldn't believe she'd won an NTA

    When she was asked if we’d see them back together again soon, Mary told The Huffington Post UK and other reporters: “I could think of nothing better. We are a great team - they just make me laugh, we’re very close and very lucky.”

    Mary also insisted that she will be watching ‘Bake Off’ when Channel 4 launch their version of the show, saying: “Of course! I need to see Paul Hollywood. We’re still good friends.”

    
