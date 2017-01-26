Mary Berry have have taken Candice Brown as her date to the National Television Awards last night (26 January), but she did not name her as her favourite ever ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner. The baking star was asked to name who she thought was the show’s best champ on the red carpet of the event, but made a different (if somewhat predictable) choice instead.

When she was asked if we’d see them back together again soon, Mary told The Huffington Post UK and other reporters: “I could think of nothing better. We are a great team - they just make me laugh, we’re very close and very lucky.” Mary also insisted that she will be watching ‘Bake Off’ when Channel 4 launch their version of the show, saying: “Of course! I need to see Paul Hollywood. We’re still good friends.”