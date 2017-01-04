There looks to be some light at the end of the very dark ‘Great British Bake Off’ tunnel, as Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood could be about to reunite on screen.
However, you’ll have to move to America if you want to see it.
That’s because Paul is reportedly being lined up to join Mary on the US version of the hit baking competition, which she helped launch last year.
According to The Sun, US TV chiefs want to bring the pair back together on ‘The Great American Baking Show’, after their on-screen partnership was broken when Channel 4 bought the rights to UK ‘Bake Off’.
A source told the paper: “’The Great American Baking Show’ did really well in the ratings and execs love the British accent.
The insider added there could even be some interest from British broadcasters to air the show too.
*crosses fingers*
Love Productions, who are behind both versions of the show, declined to comment when approached by the paper.
However, it was previously claimed Paul had turned down the chance to host his own US food show, so he could concentrate on re-launching ‘Bake Off’ on Channel 4.
A source told The Sun: “Producers loved the one-off he had made and commissioned a full series to shoot next year in LA. But Paul had committed to stay with ‘Bake Off’ and he knows that there’s a lot on with his already busy schedule and holding down the show.
“It’s frustrating for him but he knows that ‘Bake Off’ needs him. Hopefully he can have another stab at the US.”
Channel 4 snatched the rights to air ‘Great British Bake Off’ from the BBC in September, prompting Mary - along with hosts Mel and Sue - to quit, out of loyalty to the broadcaster.
The final episodes featuring the foursome in the tent aired over Christmas, sparking an emotional response from viewers.
It has been suggested Mary, Mel and Sue will launch a ‘Bake Off’ rival with the BBC later this year.