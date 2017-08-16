Long Lost Engagement Ring Crops Up On Carrot Much To 84-Year-Old's Delight

Money might not grow on trees, but rings do appear to be growing on carrots.
An 84-year-old has been left elated after her long lost diamond engagement ring turned up on the family farm, wrapped around a carrot.
Mary Grams, from Edmonton, Canada, lost the ring - which her late husband Norman had given her in 1951 - while gardening at the farm in 2004.
After searching high and low for it, she gave up and came to terms with the fact she’d probably never see it again.
But all of that changed when the ring, which holds plenty of sentimental value as Grams’ husband passed away five years ago, turned up in this year’s vegetable crop.
Grams moved away from the farm, however her family still maintain some of the land there, according to CBC News.
Her daughter-in-law Colleen Daley pulled the carrot from the ground and was surprised to see the engagement ring wrapped around it.
After asking her husband if he knew of anyone who would own such a ring, he told her Grams had lost hers 13 years ago.
The 84-year-old was reportedly delighted when they showed her the ring and instantly knew it was hers.
She explained that she never told her husband she’d lost the original, because “he’d give me heck or something”, so she replaced it with a smaller version.
But now she has her original version back, she won’t be parting with it again.
It’s not the first time a ring has bizarrely turned up wrapped around a root vegetable.
In November 2016, an 82-year-old widower was reunited with his lost wedding ring after it turned up in his carrot harvest.
According to AP, the man’s wife had continually reassured him that the ring would turn up one day. But sadly she died six months prior to him finding it.
Metro said the man, from Germany, was in high spirits after finding the ring, joking that you do indeed “reap what you sow”.