Long Lost Engagement Ring Crops Up On Carrot Much To 84-Year-Old's Delight

Money might not grow on trees, but rings do appear to be growing on carrots.

An 84-year-old has been left elated after her long lost diamond engagement ring turned up on the family farm, wrapped around a carrot.

Mary Grams, from Edmonton, Canada, lost the ring - which her late husband Norman had given her in 1951 - while gardening at the farm in 2004.

After searching high and low for it, she gave up and came to terms with the fact she’d probably never see it again.

But all of that changed when the ring, which holds plenty of sentimental value as Grams’ husband passed away five years ago, turned up in this year’s vegetable crop.