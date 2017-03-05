A number of celebrities took on the task of performing iconic tracks, along with dance routines, and to be honest, we need to talk about Matt Edmondson ’s performance as Nicki Minaj.

‘Let’s Sing and Dance For Comic Relief’ kicked off on Saturday (4 March) night, and while we maybe wouldn’t say it did so in style, there was certainly a lot going in.

Now… We’re not saying this was actually a brilliant few minutes for British television (sorry, Matt), but it was all in the name of charity and we will take our hats off to him for the effort this must have taken.

Learning those raps isn’t easy, ok? We’re not sure how he wasn’t manically panting for breath at the end of his rendition of ‘Superbass’.

As you’d expect, the performance divided fans on Twitter, with many dismayed that Matt didn’t get through to the grand final: