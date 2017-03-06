11 Reasons Why Mayonnaise Is The Food Of The Devil

Now we like to think of ourselves as tolerant people, but this mayonnaise thing has officially gone too far.

With reports that, for the first time ever, mayonnaise has outsold ketchup (by a fairly large £7 million in sales nonetheless), we’re starting to get a little worried that Brits are developing a taste for the creamy waste-of-space, that we’d rather see resigned to the back of the fridge forever.

Here are 11 reasons why mayonnaise is truly the worst condiment in existence.

1. It is made of raw eggs and oil.