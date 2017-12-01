McDonalds has apologised to a Muslim woman who was allegedly told she could not enter one of its London stores while wearing a hijab.

The incident is thought to have taken place in the fast-food chain’s outlet on Seven Sisters Road in Holloway yesterday (Thursday).

In footage recorded by the woman, who has decided to remain anonymous, she can be heard asking a worker why she can’t enter the restaurant.

“Why can’t I come into McDonalds?” she asks. “Is it because I’m wearing a hijab? I’m sorry, but can you like please say it.”

“It’s just a matter of taking it off, then...” the man in the video replies, gesturing to his head.

“It’s not just a matter of taking it off, I wear this for religious reasons and I’m not ashamed of it,” the woman hits back.

“I will stand in line and I will get the food that I want because this isn’t okay.

“I go to all the shops and any restaurant I want in my hijab and I buy the food that I want to buy and then I come and I literally live down the street from here.”

She continues: “This is actually like a hate crime, this is a hate crime.”

Another customer then intervenes, telling the man - thought to be a security guard - that he cannot stop the woman from entering the store.

Walking up to the counter, the woman asks: “I’m sorry, but I just want to know who is implementing this policy because this is fucking ridiculous.”