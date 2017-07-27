Meet The Protesters Who Are Spending Their Summer Fighting Fracking

Dozens of anti-fracking protesters are spending their summer blockading sites by chaining themselves to fences, laying in roads and climbing on vehicles.

Environmental campaigners, including some local councillors, are targeting several shale gas “exploration” points across Lancashire because they say the government is failing to listen to residents.

Activists from the Reclaim The Power lobby group holed up in their cars with concrete tubes on their arms on Thursday morning, near a site on Preston New Road, Blackpool, after developer Cuadrilla took delivery of specialist equipment for the controversial practice.

One of the protesters said: “We have taken action today because fracking will contaminate our drinking water, pollute the air we breathe and yet provide hardly any jobs for local people because one third of the workforce will come from the USA and most of the rest will be brought in from other parts of the UK.”