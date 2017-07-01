You might think Mel B would have no money worries thanks to the millions she earned as a Spice Girl and a TV judge on ‘X Factor’ and ‘America’s Got Talent’, but not so, it seems.

The 42-year-old’s shaky finances have been revealed in a US court during a hearing in her divorce case.

Los Angeles Superior Court was told that the former Scary Spice racked up tax debts after making “improvident” financial decisions.

During a hearing in Mel and estranged husband Stephen Belafonte’s divorce case, the pair were said to “never have money at the end of the year to pay their taxes”.

Grace Jamra, representing Belafonte, said that while the couple led an “extravagant and affluent” lifestyle, Mel “wiped out all her Spice Girls money - approximately $50m (£38.3m) if not more”.

Meanwhile, Jacalyn Davis, representing the Spice Girl, said the pair’s joint income “was being spent and then some”.

“In this marriage that would be Miss Brown’s income from the Spice Girls,” she said. “Prickly things happen when the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) doesn’t get paid.”

Mel launch divorce proceedings in May to end her 10 year marriage to the film and TV producer, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Belafonte subsequently “vehemently” denied “outrageous and “unfounded” allegations of abuse leveled against him by the former Spice Girl in court papers.

Mel claimed she was the victim of “multiple physical beatings”, and also accused her husband of threatening to destroy her career by releasing a sex tape.

The case continues.

