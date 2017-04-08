Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out In Support Of Fellow ‘X Factor’ Judge Mel B

Sharon Osbourne has spoken out in support of Mel B, after the former Spice Girl filed for divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte, amid abuse allegations.

The 41-year-old singer and TV presenter claimed she was the victim of “multiple physical beatings”, and also accused her husband of threatening to destroy her career by releasing a sex tape.

Speaking on US chat show ‘The Talk’ on Friday, Sharon opened up about the ‘X Factor’ final three years ago, when Mel B missed a day of filming after she was hospitalised.