Mel B has taken drastic measures to cut all ties with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The former Spice Girl has had his name cut out of a tattoo she has running down her ribcage, instead of opting for laser surgery or a cover-up inking.

The original tat read “Stephen, till death do us part you own my heart”, but Mel has now had his name surgically removed under a local anaesthetic.