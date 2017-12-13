Mel B has taken drastic measures to cut all ties with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.
The former Spice Girl has had his name cut out of a tattoo she has running down her ribcage, instead of opting for laser surgery or a cover-up inking.
The original tat read “Stephen, till death do us part you own my heart”, but Mel has now had his name surgically removed under a local anaesthetic.
The 42-year-old singer, who needed 13 stitches after the op, told the Daily Mail: “I wanted the tattoo removed to help close the final chapter on a toxic relationship.
“Even though I’ve taken the steps to remove Stephen’s name from my body, the domestic abuse will forever remain with me.”
The removal of the film producer’s name comes almost seven years to the day since the couple got matching tattoos in Hollywood.
The former Scary Spice filed for divorce from her ex in March, just ahead of their 10 year anniversary.
In a bitter divorce battle, Mel claimed she was the victim of “multiple physical beatings”, and also accused her ex-husband of threatening to destroy her career by releasing a sex tape.
He vehemently denied the allegations of abuse in court papers, which he described as “outrageous and “unfounded” .
Last month, TMZ claimed the couple had come to a £6.5million settlement and agreed to share custody of their six-year-old daughter, Madison.