Melanie Sykes has revealed that she’s taking a trip down memory lane, by reuniting with Boddingtons for a new advertising campaign.
The model appeared in a series of ads - including the iconic “D’ya want a flake in that?” advert - for the brewery back in 1990s, and she’s now set in a new one.
Mel shared the news on Twitter, before releasing a statement on the rekindled partnership:
She said: “I’m incredibly fond of my association with Boddingtons Bitter. I really enjoyed shooting both my commercials for them. It is just over twenty years since I appeared in the first ad and it was a truly life changing time.
“It marked the end of a successful modelling career and introduced me into the world of TV presenting. I am very proud of the adverts and I know they hold a lot of nostalgia not just for me but for many people.”
The ads made Mel a household name and she went on to land hosting gigs on ‘The Big Breakfast’ and ‘Today With Des And Mel’, before becoming a regular ‘Loose Women’ panelist in 2005.
More recently, she appeared on the 2014 series of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’, finishing third in the competition.