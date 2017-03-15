All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    15/03/2017 12:15 GMT

    Melanie Sykes To Reunite With Boddingtons, 20 Years After First Iconic Advert Aired

    We can't believe it's been 20 years since 'd'ya want a flake in that?'.

    Melanie Sykes has revealed that she’s taking a trip down memory lane, by reuniting with Boddingtons for a new advertising campaign.

    The model appeared in a series of ads - including the iconic “D’ya want a flake in that?” advert - for the brewery back in 1990s, and she’s now set in a new one.

    Mel shared the news on Twitter, before releasing a statement on the rekindled partnership:

    She said: “I’m incredibly fond of my association with Boddingtons Bitter. I really enjoyed shooting both my commercials for them. It is just over twenty years since I appeared in the first ad and it was a truly life changing time.

    “It marked the end of a successful modelling career and introduced me into the world of TV presenting. I am very proud of the adverts and I know they hold a lot of nostalgia not just for me but for many people.”

    The ads made Mel a household name and she went on to land hosting gigs on ‘The Big Breakfast’ and ‘Today With Des And Mel’, before becoming a regular ‘Loose Women’ panelist in 2005.

    More recently, she appeared on the 2014 series of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’, finishing third in the competition.

    Forgotten Daytime TV Shows
    MORE:uktv uk celebritynostalgiamelanie sykesboddingtons

    Conversations