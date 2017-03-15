Melanie Sykes has revealed that she’s taking a trip down memory lane, by reuniting with Boddingtons for a new advertising campaign.

The model appeared in a series of ads - including the iconic “D’ya want a flake in that?” advert - for the brewery back in 1990s, and she’s now set in a new one.

Mel shared the news on Twitter, before releasing a statement on the rekindled partnership: