    • ENTERTAINMENT
    02/05/2017 11:12 BST

    Met Gala 2017: Pharrell Williams’s Wife, Helen Lasichanh, Delivers Biggest 'WTF?' Moment On The Red Carpet

    Props for sticking to the theme, though.

    By the nature of it, the Met Gala always produces some ‘WTF?’ style moments, but the efforts of Helen Lasichanh, who hit the red carpet with husband Pharrell Williams, were certainly up there during Sunday (1 May) night’s event. 

    She got everyone talking after walking the red carpet with her husband at the event, dressed in what can only be described as a padded jumpsuit that could have easily been mistaken for an armchair. 

    However, it’s fair to say Helen kept within the Comme Des Garçons theme, which was inspired by the label’s founder Rei Kawakubo, famed for her unusual and often jarring silhouettes.

    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
    Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh on the Met Gala red carpet

    But ever since seeing the outfit, we’ve been wondering where we’d seen it before...

    Ah yes, in the ‘Big Brother’ house back in 2002. 

    Channel 4

    The people of Twitter also have some pretty inspired suggestions as to what they thought Helen’s outfit looked like too: 

    Pharrell and Helen married in 2013, and welcomed triplets back in January.

    The couple were already parents to a son, Rocket, who was born in 2008. 

    Take a look at all the looks from the Met Gala red carpet in the gallery below... 

    Met Gala 2017
    MORE: uk celebrityMet GalaPharrell WilliamsHelen Lasichanh

