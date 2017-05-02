By the nature of it, the Met Gala always produces some ‘WTF?’ style moments, but the efforts of Helen Lasichanh, who hit the red carpet with husband Pharrell Williams, were certainly up there during Sunday (1 May) night’s event.

She got everyone talking after walking the red carpet with her husband at the event, dressed in what can only be described as a padded jumpsuit that could have easily been mistaken for an armchair.

However, it’s fair to say Helen kept within the Comme Des Garçons theme, which was inspired by the label’s founder Rei Kawakubo, famed for her unusual and often jarring silhouettes.