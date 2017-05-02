Jaden Smith decided against carrying a man bag on his arm to this year’s Met Gala, choosing instead to rock up to the event clutching his old hair.
Jaden - the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith - posed on the red carpet at the huge fash bash in New York with his old dreadlocks in his hands.
The 18-year-old explained that he opted to bring along his locks as his date - because his sister Willow couldn’t make it.
Okaaaaaay.
Explaining to Vogue’s André Leon, the teenager said: “And since I coudn’t bring my sister as a date, I brought my old hair.”
To which the magazine editor exclaimed: “Oh this is avant garde!”
So expect to see old hair gracing the catwalks next season.
There were plenty of avant garde outfits on the red carpet, with this year’s theme centred around Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo, founder of Comme des Garçons, entitled ‘Art Of The In-Between’
Katy Perry looked unrecognisable in her John Galliano creation, complete with red veil and embellished head dress.
Meanwhile, Rihanna wowed in an outrageous layered petal dress from Comme Des Garcons 2016 Fall ready-to-wear collection.
See all the outfits from this year’s Met Gala in the slideshow and video below...