    02/05/2017 07:15 BST | Updated 02/05/2017 14:11 BST

    Met Gala 2017: Jaden Smith Took His Old Hair Along As His Date Because His Sister Couldn’t Make It (As You Do)

    Is this the start of a new trend?

    Jaden Smith decided against carrying a man bag on his arm to this year’s Met Gala, choosing instead to rock up to the event clutching his old hair.

    Jaden - the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith - posed on the red carpet at the huge fash bash in New York with his old dreadlocks in his hands.

    Michael Stewart via Getty Images

    The 18-year-old explained that he opted to bring along his locks as his date - because his sister Willow couldn’t make it.

    Okaaaaaay.

    Explaining to Vogue’s André Leon, the teenager said: “And since I coudn’t bring my sister as a date, I brought my old hair.”

    To which the magazine editor exclaimed: “Oh this is avant garde!”

    So expect to see old hair gracing the catwalks next season.

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Katy Perry

    There were plenty of avant garde outfits on the red carpet, with this year’s theme centred around Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo, founder of Comme des Garçons, entitled ‘Art Of The In-Between’

    Katy Perry looked unrecognisable in her John Galliano creation, complete with red veil and embellished head dress.

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Rihanna wowed in an outrageous layered petal dress from Comme Des Garcons 2016 Fall ready-to-wear collection.

     

    READ MORE:

    See all the outfits from this year’s Met Gala in the slideshow and video below...

    Met Gala 2017
