Jaden - the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith - posed on the red carpet at the huge fash bash in New York with his old dreadlocks in his hands.

Jaden Smith decided against carrying a man bag on his arm to this year’s Met Gala , choosing instead to rock up to the event clutching his old hair.

The 18-year-old explained that he opted to bring along his locks as his date - because his sister Willow couldn’t make it.

Okaaaaaay.

Explaining to Vogue’s André Leon, the teenager said: “And since I coudn’t bring my sister as a date, I brought my old hair.”

To which the magazine editor exclaimed: “Oh this is avant garde!”

So expect to see old hair gracing the catwalks next season.