For the latest in our WISE WORDS interview series - where stars from a whole range of fields share the important life lessons they’ve learned along the way - we’re posing some of the big questions to singer and presenter MICA PARIS.
With her roots in soul and gospel music, Mica’s debut album ‘So Good’ went platinum in 1988, with its mega-hit ‘One Temptation’. Since then, she has branched out into hip-hop, house music, and recorded with Anita Baker, Bonnie Raitt and Natalie Cole.
In addition, she has presented on Radio 2 and narrated musical documentaries for the station. More recently, she has presented on TV, including ‘What Not to Wear’ and ‘Miss Naked Beauty’.
Ever diverse, she co-starred in an ITV adaptation of Agatha Christie’s ‘Marple’, playing an American jazz singer in the classic ‘At Bertram’s Hotel’, and also starred on the West End stage.
Next month sees her going back to her soul roots to celebrate the 100th birthday of Ella Fitzgerald with a special concert at Quaglino’s in London’s Mayfair. To mark the occasion, she sat down with HuffPostUK for some Wise Words…
What do you do to switch off from the world?
First I go to the park for a long walk with my dog Dali. Then I go for a steam at KX gym, the best spa in Chelsea.
How do you deal with negativity?
I ignore negativity by singing - somehow, that makes me forget.
When and where are you happiest?
My happiest moments were giving birth.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?
The best advice I ever received was by Chaka Khan. She told me at the beginning of my career, “Never complain.”
What has been the hardest lesson you’ve learned?
My hardest lesson ever was to stop seeking approval.
What would you tell your 13-year-old self?
That you’re going to do well - stop worrying.
What 3 things are at the top of your wish list?
Contentment; empathy; integrity.
What do you think happens when we die?
I think when we die, we get an audit and if we majorly screwed up we decide to come back and do a better job.
When do you feel a sense that we live in the presence of something bigger than ourselves?
Everyday I feel nature is watching my every move, so I try to do good.
What do you try to bring to your relationships?
I try to bring my true self to relationships and a whole lot of tolerance.
What keeps you grounded?
Being a mum keeps me grounded.
What was the last good deed or act of kindness you received?
I gave advice to a person that was struggling to see the good in their life.
Mica Paris will pay tribute to jazz icon Ella Fitzgerald’s 100th birthday at an intimate performance at Quaglino’s on Thursday 25 May at 10pm for tickets please visit www.quaglinos-resturant.co.uk.