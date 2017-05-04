For the latest in our WISE WORDS interview series - where stars from a whole range of fields share the important life lessons they’ve learned along the way - we’re posing some of the big questions to singer and presenter MICA PARIS.

With her roots in soul and gospel music, Mica’s debut album ‘So Good’ went platinum in 1988, with its mega-hit ‘One Temptation’. Since then, she has branched out into hip-hop, house music, and recorded with Anita Baker, Bonnie Raitt and Natalie Cole.

In addition, she has presented on Radio 2 and narrated musical documentaries for the station. More recently, she has presented on TV, including ‘What Not to Wear’ and ‘Miss Naked Beauty’.

Ever diverse, she co-starred in an ITV adaptation of Agatha Christie’s ‘Marple’, playing an American jazz singer in the classic ‘At Bertram’s Hotel’, and also starred on the West End stage.

Next month sees her going back to her soul roots to celebrate the 100th birthday of Ella Fitzgerald with a special concert at Quaglino’s in London’s Mayfair. To mark the occasion, she sat down with HuffPostUK for some Wise Words…