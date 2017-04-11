Michael Bublé's Wife Luisana Lopilato Reveals Son Noah 'Is Well' Following Cancer Treatment

Michael Bublé’s wife Luisana Lopilato has spoken of her relief that their son Noah “is well” following treatment for cancer.
The parents announced that their three-year-old son had been diagnosed with cancer via a statement on Facebook in November 2016.
Other than a statement thanking fans for their well wishes in February, this is the first time Lopilato has publicly spoken about her son’s condition.
“Thank God, my son is well,” she said during a press conference in Buenos Aires on 10 April.
“When things like those occur, your take on life changes. It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today.”
“I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love,” Lopilato continued.
“And I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this.”
Lopilato was speaking at a press conference for the Argentinian movie, ‘Those Who Love, Hate’, in which she stars.
She took a break from filming when Noah was diagnosed, but has been able to finish the film.
“My son’s recovery is a long process and he has to continue with check-ups,” Lopilato added
“But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.”
“My faith in the fact God had a miracle helped me. I became strong so my son would get better. I transmitted that to all my friends and family.
“As a family we were always very united and we fought this together. We did everything we could for our son, so he would come through this.”
Bublé and Lopilato, who also have a one-year-old son called Elias, revealed that Noah was being treated for cancer on Bublé’s Facebook page, on Friday 4 November.
“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah,” the official statement read.
“Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well.”