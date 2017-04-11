All Sections
    11/04/2017 12:53 BST | Updated 11/04/2017 14:36 BST

    Michael Bublé's Wife Luisana Lopilato Reveals Son Noah 'Is Well' Following Cancer Treatment

    'As a family we were always very united and we fought this together.'

    Michael Bublé’s wife Luisana Lopilato has spoken of her relief that their son Noah “is well” following treatment for cancer.

    The parents announced that their three-year-old son had been diagnosed with cancer via a statement on Facebook in November 2016.

    Other than a statement thanking fans for their well wishes in February, this is the first time Lopilato has publicly spoken about her son’s condition. 

    “Thank God, my son is well,” she said during a press conference in Buenos Aires on 10 April.

    “When things like those occur, your take on life changes. It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today.”

    Tengo la necesidad de multiplicar hasta el infinito mi agradecimiento ante tantas expresiones de amor. Desde que llegué a la Argentina no dejo de recibir demostraciones de cariño que me llegan a lo más profundo del corazón. Me siento bendecida y abrazada por la maravillosa energía que recibo a través de los buenos deseos y de la oraciones de tanta gente. Hoy quiero dedicarle un gracias de corazón a cada una de las personas que me dio fuerza cuando más la necesitaba. El amor de la gente es uno de los regalos más maravillosos que me ha dado mi profesión, es por eso que hoy más que nunca quiero decir GRACIAS. Gracias por acompañarme en el dolor, gracias por celebrar mi felicidad, gracias por ser parte de mi vida.

    A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

    “I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love,” Lopilato continued.

    “And I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this.”

    Lopilato was speaking at a press conference for the Argentinian movie, ‘Those Who Love, Hate’, in which she stars.

    She took a break from filming when Noah was diagnosed, but has been able to finish the film. 

    “My son’s recovery is a long process and he has to continue with check-ups,” Lopilato added

    “But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.”

    “My faith in the fact God had a miracle helped me. I became strong so my son would get better. I transmitted that to all my friends and family.

    “As a family we were always very united and we fought this together. We did everything we could for our son, so he would come through this.”

    Bublé and Lopilato, who also have a one-year-old son called Elias, revealed that Noah was being treated for cancer on Bublé’s Facebook page, on Friday 4 November.

    “We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah,” the official statement read.

    “Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well.”

    Feliz día de la madre !! Happy Mother's Day @luisanalopilato !! #myhero #bestmommy #bestfriend

    A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

