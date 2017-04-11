Michael Bublé's Wife Luisana Lopilato Reveals Son Noah 'Is Well' Following Cancer Treatment

Michael Bublé’s wife Luisana Lopilato has spoken of her relief that their son Noah “is well” following treatment for cancer.

The parents announced that their three-year-old son had been diagnosed with cancer via a statement on Facebook in November 2016.

Other than a statement thanking fans for their well wishes in February, this is the first time Lopilato has publicly spoken about her son’s condition.

“Thank God, my son is well,” she said during a press conference in Buenos Aires on 10 April.

“When things like those occur, your take on life changes. It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today.”