    Michael Bublé Confirms Music Return Following Son's Cancer Battle

    The singer took time out of the limelight to be with his family.

    13/11/2017 12:53 GMT

    Michael Bublé has confirmed his return to music, having taken time out to be with his family while his son battled cancer. 

    The singer will be one of the headliners at next year’s British Summer Time Festival in London’s Hyde Park. 

    Rick Madonik via Getty Images
    Michael Bublé will headline British Summer Time Festival

    Michael had been on a break from performing, after he announced his then-three-year-old son, Noah, had been diagnosed with cancer last November.

    Speaking in a statement to announce the new gig, he thanked fans for their support and patience over the last year. 

    “I can’t wait to come over to see my fans in London and play BST Hyde Park for my largest ever UK show,” he said.

    “You guys have been patient and I can’t thank you enough for all your support. And for those of you that haven’t seen me live, well... I just haven’t met you yet!”

    Michael will take to the stage on Friday 13 July 2018, with tickets on sale for the gig from 9am on Friday 17 November. 

    Instagram
    Michael with wife Luisana Lopilato and their sons Noah and Elias

    Back in April, Michael’s wife Luisana Lopilato revealed their son was doing well after receiving treatment in his battle with the disease. 

    “Thank God, my son is well,” she said during a press conference in Buenos Aires. 

    “When things like those occur, your take on life changes. It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today.”

    Michael previously pulled out of hosting the Brit Awards in February, following his son’s diagnosis, and has also reportedly turned down the chance to front the annual awards ceremony next year

