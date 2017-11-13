Michael Bublé Confirms Music Return Following Son's Cancer Battle

The singer will be one of the headliners at next year’s British Summer Time Festival in London’s Hyde Park.

Michael Bublé has confirmed his return to music, having taken time out to be with his family while his son battled cancer.

Michael had been on a break from performing, after he announced his then-three-year-old son, Noah, had been diagnosed with cancer last November.

Speaking in a statement to announce the new gig, he thanked fans for their support and patience over the last year.

“I can’t wait to come over to see my fans in London and play BST Hyde Park for my largest ever UK show,” he said.

“You guys have been patient and I can’t thank you enough for all your support. And for those of you that haven’t seen me live, well... I just haven’t met you yet!”

Michael will take to the stage on Friday 13 July 2018, with tickets on sale for the gig from 9am on Friday 17 November.