Michael Bublé will no longer host the Junos, Canada’s Music Awards, as he continues to care for his three-year-old son Noah, who was diagnosed with cancer late last year. The ceremony will take place on 2 April, and a statement from Bell Media, who broadcast the awards, has confirmed the news.

Feliz día de la madre !! Happy Mother's Day @luisanalopilato !! #myhero #bestmommy #bestfriend A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

Mike Cosentino, the company’s senior vice president of content, said (via The Hollywood Reporter): “Our thoughts continue to be with Michael — we respect his ongoing commitment to his family and look forward to working with him again in the future.” Michael has been focussing on being with his family ever since the diagnosis, and also made the decision not to host the Brit Awards last month.

Robin Marchant via Getty Images Michael Buble

The singer and his wife Luisana confirmed the sad news of Noah’s diagnosis in a statement last November. “We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah,” Michael said. “Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. “We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. “At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. “We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.” The couple have one other son, 14-month-old Elias.