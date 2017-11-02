Michael Fallon Quit 'After Making Lewd Comments To Andrea Leadsom'

Sir Michael Fallon was forced to quit after being accused of making lewd comments to Andrea Leadsom, it has been reported,

The shamed former Defence Secretary resigned from his post on Wednesday, admitting that his behaviour had “fallen short” in the past.

The Sun reports he told Leader of the House of Commons Leadsom, who complained of cold hands: “I know where you can put them to warm them up.”

It is said Leadsom, who challenged Theresa May for the leadership in 2016, accused Fallon of a series of offensive remarks and took a dossier to No 10, insisting he must go.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Fallon touched radio presented Julia Hartley-Brewer repeatedly on the knee 15 years ago.

Fallon admitted the incident took place but Hartley-Brewer made no complaint and both parties considered the matter closed.