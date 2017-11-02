Michael Fallon Quit 'After Making Lewd Comments To Andrea Leadsom'

Sir Michael Fallon was forced to quit after being accused of making lewd comments to Andrea Leadsom, it has been reported,
The shamed former Defence Secretary resigned from his post on Wednesday, admitting that his behaviour had “fallen short” in the past.
The Sun reports he told Leader of the House of Commons Leadsom, who complained of cold hands: “I know where you can put them to warm them up.”
It is said Leadsom, who challenged Theresa May for the leadership in 2016, accused Fallon of a series of offensive remarks and took a dossier to No 10, insisting he must go.
Earlier this week, it emerged that Fallon touched radio presented Julia Hartley-Brewer repeatedly on the knee 15 years ago.
Fallon admitted the incident took place but Hartley-Brewer made no complaint and both parties considered the matter closed.
She said Fallon, “repeatedly put his hand on my knee” during a Conservative Party conference dinner.
“I calmly and politely explained to him that, if he did it again, I would ‘punch him in the face’,” she said.“He withdrew his hand and that was the end of the matter.
“I have had no issues since with the man in question and do not regard the incident as anything but mildly amusing.”
Before the Leadsom allegations had emerged, questions had been circulating around Westminster as to why Fallon had offered his resignation.
In a statement, Fallon said on Wednesday: “In recent days allegations have been made about MPs’ conduct, including my own.
“Many of these have been false, but I realise that in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the armed forces, which I have the privilege to represent.”
It is said that Fallon denies the claims.
A source close to Fallon told the Sun: “He categorically denies saying something as appalling as he knows where she could warm her hands.”
Leadsom declined to comment on the story.
It comes as the sleaze scandal continues to sweep through Westminster.
Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins has been suspended from the party ahead of allegations of sexual harassment emerging in a national newspaper.
The Telegraph revealed the veteran MP for Luton North and former membet of Jeremy Corbyn’s frontbench has been accused of sending “inappropriate” text messages and rubbing himself up against a young woman after a political event.
Hopkins did not respond to the allegations when approached by the newspaper, it said. The claims made by Ava Etemadzadeh, who is now 27, go back to 2013.