Michelle Keegan Slams Media 'Sexism' As She Addresses Marriage Rumours

Michelle Keegan has blasted ongoing reports about her marriage to Mark Wright, claiming she feels she’s been the victim of sexism.

The two have been married since 2015, and since their wedding have spent a lot of time apart, while Michelle films ‘Our Girl’ on location and, more recently, Mark has been spending time in LA as part of his new job on ‘Extra’.

While Michelle and Mark have been away from one another, there has been near-constant speculation in certain media outlets about the state of their relationship, which she has now spoken out over to shut down once and for all.