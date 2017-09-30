Michelle Keegan Slams Media 'Sexism' As She Addresses Marriage Rumours

Michelle Keegan has blasted ongoing reports about her marriage to Mark Wright, claiming she feels she’s been the victim of sexism.
The two have been married since 2015, and since their wedding have spent a lot of time apart, while Michelle films ‘Our Girl’ on location and, more recently, Mark has been spending time in LA as part of his new job on ‘Extra’.
While Michelle and Mark have been away from one another, there has been near-constant speculation in certain media outlets about the state of their relationship, which she has now spoken out over to shut down once and for all.
She told The Sun: “It’s been hard enough being away anyway, but then to contend with all that. It just comes from nowhere.
“I don’t understand how a couple can’t have their separate careers, and why can’t a newly married woman go off and do her job and a husband go off and do his?”
Michelle went on to suggest the reports were rooted in sexism, as she feels they come from her being a married woman whose career is still of high importance to her.
She continued: “I don’t understand why that’s a negative. It should be celebrated.
“I’d say there is a slight degree of sexism to it. I always think it’s good we’ve got our own careers.
“He’s put all his effort into that and I’m putting all my effort into this.”
After winning critical acclaim for her performance in ‘Our Girl’, Michelle began filming her second series of the war drama in Nepal back in May.
Meanwhile, it was suggested earlier this year that she could be about to bag her first ever Hollywood role, with claims she’s in talks to star alongside Johnny Depp in the next ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ film.