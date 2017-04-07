All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    07/04/2017 07:01 BST

    ‘Midsomer Murders’: 19 Stars Who Were In The ITV Show Before They Were Famous

    From 'Broadchurch' actors to Hollywood heavyweights.

    ‘Midsomer Murders’ has hit a big milestone, with filming officially beginning on the show’s landmark 20th anniversary series.

    Unsurprisingly, the programme - and the fictional county it’s set in - have seen a number of faces come and go over the years, making it something of a rite of passage for British stars.

    And while not all of them have gone on to great things, a number of today’s TV mainstays, along with a handful of A-listers and film stars, once called Midsomer home.

    Well… “home” might be a bit strong. Let’s just say they were there for a little while, trying not to get murdered.

    See 19 actors who appeared on ‘Midsomer Murders’ before they were famous below…

    19 Stars Who Appeared In Midsomer Murders Before They Were Famous
    MORE:uktv uk celebritynostalgiacelebrity galleries TV dramaolivia colman peter capaldiOrlando BloomMidsomer Murders

    Conversations