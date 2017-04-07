19 Stars Who Appeared In Midsomer Murders Before They Were Famous

‘Midsomer Murders’ has hit a big milestone, with filming officially beginning on the show’s landmark 20th anniversary series.

Unsurprisingly, the programme - and the fictional county it’s set in - have seen a number of faces come and go over the years, making it something of a rite of passage for British stars.

And while not all of them have gone on to great things, a number of today’s TV mainstays, along with a handful of A-listers and film stars, once called Midsomer home.

Well… “home” might be a bit strong. Let’s just say they were there for a little while, trying not to get murdered.

See 19 actors who appeared on ‘Midsomer Murders’ before they were famous below…