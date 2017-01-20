Miguel had been suffering from throat cancer, according to US website Deadline.

The star, who was best know for his role as FBI pathologist Albert Rosenfield in ‘Twin Peaks’ , passed away on Thursday (19 January).

US actor Miguel Ferrer has died at the age of 61.

The son of Oscar-winning actor Jose Ferrer and Rosemary Clooney, and cousin of George Clooney, Miguel also starred on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’.

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill confirmed news of his death in a statement, which read: “Today, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ lost a beloved family member.

“Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart.

“Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed.”

George also paid tribute, adding: “Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer.

“But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison.

“We love you Miguel. We always will.”