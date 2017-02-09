Millennial men earn less than the generation before them in every year of their working lives, a think tank has found.

They earn a total of £12,500 less between the ages of 22 and 30, according to an analysis by the Resolution Foundation.

The trend is due to young men moving into low paid jobs previously done by women, the foundation said. Millennial women did not see a fall in pay.

Foundation director Torsen Bell said the research showed “the long-held belief that each generation should do better than the last is under threat”.

“Policy makers need to recognise the frustration that can follow from finding that Britain does not have the opportunities you had hoped or indeed seen previous generations enjoy,” he said.