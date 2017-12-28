‘Alt-right’ poster child Milo Yiannopoulos is suing publishing house Simon & Schuster for $10 million after breaching the contract to publish his book, Dangerous.

In newly-released court documents in the US outlining why the firm cancelled the “unacceptable” tome, Simon & Schuster provides details of brutal comments attached to the original manuscript.

They reveal how senior editor Mitchell Ivers was clearly unimpressed with what he was supposed to make sing, repeatedly pointing to the author’s vanity and crude jokes that fall flat.