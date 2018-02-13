British actor Minnie Driver has become the first celebrity ambassador of Oxfam to quit their role over the sex scandal engulfing the charity. Driver said she was “horrified” by the mounting allegations levelled at the organisation as she condemned the leadership’s “abhorrent mistakes”. On Twitter, the London-born star said she was “in no uncertain terms” withdrawing her support for the charity after more than 20 years working with it. Her resignation came as: - The UK’s biggest firms, including M&S and Visa, reportedly said they could axe donations to the charity. - The Duke of Edinburgh scheme threatened to remove teenager volunteers from Oxfam stores, saying it was “reviewing our association with Oxfam”. - 1,200 people cancelled standing orders donating to the charity.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

On Twitter, she wrote: “All I can tell you about this awful revelation about Oxfam is that I am devastated. “Devastated for the women who were used by people sent there to help them, devastated by the response of an organisation that I have been raising awareness for since I was nine-years-old.

All I can tell you about this awful revelation about Oxfam is that I am devastated.Devastated for the women who were used by people sent there to help them, devastated by the response of an organization that I have been raising awareness for since I was 9 years old #oxfamscandal — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) February 13, 2018

“I have worked with Oxfam almost exclusively on the rights and plight of women in developing countries. “Women who have to supplement their factory/manual labour with sex work...There are NGOs who do not cover up the egregious abuses of their employees.” Earlier in a statement, she said: “I am nothing short of horrified by the allegations against Oxfam International. “In no uncertain terms do I plan to continue my support of this organization or its leaders. And though it is unfortunate that after 20 years I am no longer able to advocate and defend through this specific framework, social and economic injustice is more globally prevalent than ever. “I certainly will not let the abhorrent mistakes of a troubling organization stop me or anyone else from working with good people in this space to support a population of human beings around the world that needs our help.” A spokesperson for Oxfam praised Driver’s commitment to the charity and to ending global poverty, adding: “Her decision to step down as an Oxfam Ambassador saddens us deeply, but we also understand and respect her choice.”

NurPhoto via Getty Images