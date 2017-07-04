Teachers at a school in Bath stunned students after they burst into a surprise rendition of Les Miserable during a leaving assembly.

Sixth form pupils at Monkton Combe School were listening to a speech from principal Chris Wheeler when the teacher suddenly abandoned his talk and slowly began singing ‘One Day More’ from the musical.

As confused students and parents began looking around the marquee, other members of staff jumped up to join in with the unexpected performance.

As the song reached its rousing conclusion, hundreds of students and parents came together to give the teachers a standing ovation.

“This makes me nostalgic for my Monkton days,” one former student wrote on Facebook. “Wish this had happened in my time there!”

Another added: “Absolutely amazing! So proud to be part of Monkton School!”