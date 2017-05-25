A sick 15-year-old boy has missed out on much of his youth because his parents exaggerated his symptoms, a High Court judge has said.

The teenager’s mother had made him think he was dying, said Mr Justice Hayden, while her “bullying and bombastic” behaviour intimidated medics to the point that it affected their confidence in their professional judgement.

According to the judge, who has not identified the family, the couple’s behaviour led to prolonged hospital stays for their son, meaning he was “robbed of much of his childhood and teenage years”.

Mr Justice Hayden criticised the couple in a ruling after being asked to make decisions about the boy’s welfare at hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London, the Press Association reported.