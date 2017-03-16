All Sections
    LIFESTYLE
    16/03/2017 15:34 GMT | Updated 16/03/2017 15:34 GMT

    Mother's Day 2017: Flowers And Gift Ideas For The Wonder Woman In Your Life

    ❤️❤️❤️

    Yagi Studio via Getty Images

    With Mother’s Day fast approaching (Sunday 26 March), it only seemed right to start scouring the web for gift inspiration.

    From stunning flowers (standard) to neck scarves and cocktail glasses, we’re proud to present 13 gifts that hopefully won’t break the bank and will undoubtedly bring a smile to your mum’s face.

    Happy shopping. 

    • Navy Polka Dot Scarf, £9.50 from M&S
      Marks and Spencer
      Neck scarves are back in fashion and this understated, polka dot navy number is guaranteed to suit a variety of tastes. 

      Price: £9.50
      Buy it here.
    • DIY Terrarium Planting Kit, £22.50 from Not On The High Street
      Not On The High Street
      A decorative, interesting gift for green-fingered (and even not-so-green-fingered) mums everywhere.

      Price: £22.50
      Buy it here. 
    • Mini Spring Trio Scented Candles, £22.50 from Oliver Bonas
      Oliver Bonas
      This pretty candle gift set features three delightful fragrances: Indian Pomelo, Wild Primrose & Sweet Pea and Elderflower & Lime.

      Price: £22.50
      Buy it here. 
    • Personalised Rose Gold Bracelet, £14.70 from Etsy
      Etsy
      A dainty rose gold bracelet with a personalised roman numeral date. 

      Price: £14.70
      Buy it here.
    • English Tea Caddy Selection, £14 from Whittard of Chelsea
      Whittard of Chelsea
      Two types of tea - English Breakfast and Earl Grey - stored in decorative tea caddies. Buy your mum a packet of posh biscuits to go with it and she'll be chuffed to bits. 

      Price: £14
      Buy it here. 
    • Salted Caramel Chocolates, £17.95 from Bettys
      Bettys
      A box of dark chocolates filled with a rich and irresistible sea salted caramel, prepared and hand-finished by Bettys chocolatiers. 

      Price: £17.95
      Buy it here.
    • Gin Tasting Set, £17.95 from Masters Of Malt
      Drinks By Dram
      This tasting set comes with five small bottles of gin. Each release in the Origin series uses juniper berries from single estates and cold-distills them in a rotary vacuum still.

      Price: £17.95
      Buy it here. 
    • Tulips, £25 from Debenhams
      Debenhams Flowers
      A colourful bouquet of tulips that would brighten even the gloomiest of days.

      Price: £25
      Buy it here.
    • Rouge Coco Lipstick, £28 from Chanel
      Chanel
      Good things certainly come in small packages with this hydrating lip colour from Chanel. After all, who doesn't love a Chanel lippy? Choose shade '402 - Adrienne' for a neutral albeit warm colour that suits a variety of skin tones. 

      Price: £28
      Buy it here.
    • Cocktail Glasses, £18 from Not On The High Street
      Not On The High Street
      For the mum who loves a sophisticated tipple every now and then, these copper cocktail glasses won't disappoint.

      Price: £18
      Buy it here.
    • Photo Frame, £14 from Oliver Bonas
      Oliver Bonas
      A pretty marble-style picture frame perfect for storing a photo of you and her. 

      Price: £14
      Buy it here.
    • Bouquet, £32 from Bloom & Wild
      Bloom Wild
      Peachy pinks and fluffy petals with wisps of meadowy foliage, all crammed into a beautiful bouquet which fits through the letterbox. 

      Price: £32
      Buy it here.
    • Yoga Mat, £9 from Forever 21
      Forever 21
      A lovely lilac yoga mat that won't break the bank. Features the slogan: "Going to my happy place." Ahhh, bliss. 

      Price: £9
      Buy it here.
