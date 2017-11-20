MPs Call For Closure Of Loopholes Allowing Uber And Deliveroo To 'Exploit Workers'

PA Archive/PA Images Rachel Reeves says laws must be tightened to prevent exploitation of workers.

MPs have called for a change in the law to prevent companies exploiting workers. The work and pensions and business, energy and industrial strategy select committees have published a joint report and draft Parliamentary bill aimed at closing loopholes which members say allow companies - including Uber and Deliveroo - to use “bogus self-employment status as a route to cheap labour and tax avoidance”. They want laws to be tightened to reflect problems within the gig economy and say willingness by companies to take advantage of workers must not be allowed to become “a competitive advantage”. DWP committee chair Frank Field said: “The two committees are today presenting the prime minister with an opportunity to fulfil the promise she made on the steps of Downing Street on her first day in office, with a draft bill that would end the mass exploitation of ordinary, hard-working people in the gig economy. The bill would put good business on a level playing field, not being undercut by bad business. “It is time to close the loopholes that allow irresponsible companies to underpay workers, avoid taxes and free ride on our welfare system.”

PA Wire/PA Images Frank Field wants to end 'mass exploitation of workers'.

The committees want the government to rule out any changes to legislation that would undermine the national minimum and living wage, as well as end loopholes which allow agency workers to be paid less than permanent staff. They also want companies to either guarantee workers a set number of hours each week, or compensate them for uncertainty. Rachel Reeves, chair of the business, energy and industrial strategy committee, said: “Uber, Deliveroo and others like to bang the drum for the benefits of flexibility for their workforce but currently all the burden of this flexibility is picked up by taxpayers and workers. This must change. We say that companies should pay higher wages when they are asking people to work extra hours or on zero-hours contracts. “Recent cases demonstrate a need for greater clarity in the law to protect workers. Responsible businesses deserve a level-playing field to compete, not a system which rewards unscrupulous businesses. We need new laws but also much tougher enforcement, to weed out those businesses seeking to exploit complex labour laws, and workers, for their competitive advantage.”

NurPhoto via Getty Images Deliveroo says it wants to offer riders better benefits.