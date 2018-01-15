House of Commons John Manzoni

MPs have launched a formal inquiry into the Government’s public-private contracts in the wake of the Carillion collapse - despite claims that the civil servant in charge of the project ‘played a blinder’ in protecting the taxpayer. The Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) announced a probe into the way the public sector makes decisions about ‘outsourcing’ of key services, including the risks of handing lots of contracts to a single firm. Committee chairman Bernard Jenkin said that the failed construction giant, which went into liquidation on Monday, showed that “we need to ask if the rules on oversight and accountability of public services need to change”. The inquiry was announced as the committee grilled Cabinet Secretary Sir Jeremy Heywood and Cabinet Office permanent secretary John Manzoni (pictured above) over the decision to award further contracts to Carillion after it issue a profits warning last July. And in a separate session with MPs, Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said it was possible that the official receiver or pensions regulator could impose “sever penalties” on former Carillion bosses who took big pay-offs since quitting the firm last year.

Manzoni revealed that one Government official, a part-time “Crown commercial representative” who acts as a contact with big firms, was “rotated off Carillion in or about the summer time last year”. But he stressed that another senior civil servant had monitored effectively the contracts held by the company, ensuring “in almost all cases” join ventures were agreed so another firm could step in should a collapse occur. “The horsepower has been provided by the full-time Strategic Partnership Manager for Carillion, who has played a blinding role actually in this particular circumstance,” he said. When Labour MP Paul Flynn asked if that meant the civil servant involved had had their “eyes covered”, Manzoni replied: “[Blinding as in]’ ‘very good’…She’s done a really good job over the course of the last seven months.” Manzoni – a former BP boss brought in to Whitehall to bring commercial expertise to the civil service – played down claims that the procurement system was at fault and said companies came and went. “Companies fail and succeed and we need to accept some of that will happen. In many ways this is the failure of a private sector company. It failed to reach agreement with its lenders in the final analysis,” he said.

