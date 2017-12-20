Creator and star of ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ Brendan O’Carroll has revealed he turned down a “nice little deal” to take the show abroad, as he refused to axe its central gay character.

Brendan plays the titular Mrs Brown in the hit BBC comedy, the mother to five children, including Rory, who is gay.

Speaking to RTE, Brendan disclosed that Russian TV bosses were apparently keen to bring the show to their country, but with one big change.