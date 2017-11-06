Three ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ cast members have been named in leaked Paradise Papers documents, after allegedly donating upwards of £2 million into a tax-avoidance scheme.

Patrick Houlihan - who plays the titular character’s son Dermot - is one of the three named stars, as are Martin and Fiona Delaney, who play Trevor and Maria Brown in the hit BBC sitcom.

According to the documents, the trio transferred their earnings into off-shore companies in Mauritius, and had them sent back to them as loans, in a bid to avoid paying tax on them.