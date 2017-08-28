It’s fair to say Kendrick Lamar had a killer night at the MTV VMAs on Sunday (27 August).

Not content with giving the performance of the ceremony, he also became the evening’s biggest winner, taking home a whopping six of the eight awards he was nominated for.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Kendrick Lamar was the big winner at the VMAs

The singer bagged gongs including Video Of The Year for ‘Humble’, as well as Best Hip Hop.

However, he did miss out on Artist Of The Year to Ed Sheeran.

Kendrick kicked off the US awards show with an astonishing performance of hits ‘Humble’ and ‘DNA’.

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images Kendrick gave a killer performance as he opened the ceremony

He referenced the current political climate by playing news footage of a police brutality report, interspersed with Fox News commentary, as the news network previously criticised him for the “anti-police sentiments” of ‘Alright’ at the BET Awards in 2015.

He then threw everything at his stage visuals, with some serious pyrotechnics, ninjas and people consumed by flames.

Wow, @kendricklamar is delivering such an unbelievably epic and powerful performance right now! Best #VMAs open ever? pic.twitter.com/scOtdMPwov — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) August 28, 2017

Other winners on the night included Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift for their ‘Fifty Shades’ soundtrack ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’, and Fifth Harmony.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Video of the Year: Kendrick Lamar - ‘Humble’

Artist of the Year: Ed Sheeran

Best Collaboration: Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift - ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’

Best New Artist: Khalid

Best Hip Hop: Kendrick Lamar - ‘Humble’

Best Dance: Zedd and Alessia Cara - ‘Stay’

Best Pop: Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mayne - ‘Down’

Best Fight Against the System: The Hamilton Mixtape - ‘Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)’, Alessia Cara - ‘Scars to Your Beautiful’, John Legend - ‘Surefire’, Logic feat Damian Lemar Hudson - ‘Black Spiderman’, Big Sean - ‘Light, Taboo’ feat. Shaliene Woodley - ‘Stand up/ Stand N Rock #NoDapl’

Best Direction: Dave Meyers and The Little Homies (for Kendrick Lamar - ‘Humble’)

Best Cinematography: Kendrick Lamar - ‘Humble’

Best Art Direction: Kendrick Lamar - ‘Humble’

Best Choreography: Kanye West - ‘Fade’

Song of the Summer: Lil Uzi Ver - XO Tour L1if3

Best Visual Effects: Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley - ‘Chained to the Rhythm’

Best Editing: ‘Young Thug’ - Wyclef Jean

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Pink

