Over the years, the MTV VMAs red carpet has played host to some of the most memorable moments in awards show history.

And while there was no Lady Gaga in the meat dress this time around, there was still plenty going on as the stars arrived at Sunday (27 August) night’s ceremony in LA.

Pink, who was being honoured with the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, turned up with her daughter in matching tuxedos, while DJ Khaled also rocked up with his little’un.

The likes of Katy Perry, Fifth Harmony, Calvin Harris, Shawn Mendes, Kesha and Nicki Minaj were all also in attendance at The Forum on Calfornia.

There was also a powerful political moment too, as transgender members of the US military also walked the red carpet, in the wake of President Trump signing a memo banning trans individuals from enlisting.

Take a look at all the pictures from the red carpet in the gallery below...

MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2017