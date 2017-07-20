Mum-Of-Four Transforms Husband's Shirts Into Beautiful Dresses For Her Daughters

A mum has blown us all away with the gorgeous dresses she makes for her daughters out of her husband’s shirts.

Stephanie Miller, 27, from Utah, US, showcases her creations on her Instagram account ‘MotherMakesx4’ and they’ve gone down pretty well.

Miller, who said she’s always been creative at heart, started sewing after giving birth to her first child. She made a simple stuffed animal to begin with.

“That little stuffed bird was a sewing mess, but when I was done, I felt so satisfied,” she told Babble. “Sewing helped break my postpartum and honestly made me happy.”