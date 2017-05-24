A post shared by K i r s t y (@themummysomniac) on
Mckenzie was then inundated with messages of congratulations, even though some of her friends were disappointed they found out from someone else.
This wasn’t the only time McKenzie had the joy sharing her news stolen from her. After she . gave birth her new arrival was announced by “not one, but two separate people” before they’d had a chance to do their own announcement.
Commenting on the blog, one person in a similar situation wrote: “My husband’s aunt announced the gender and name of our daughter - from the UK (we are in Sydney) - on Facebook while I was still recovering from the drugs of having a c-section. There’s a moment in time we’ll never get back again.”
Another wrote: “It’s so disappointing that people can’t use common sense for something like this. When it comes to big stuff - babies, engagements etc, it’s best to wait until the people themselves have posted something.
“It doesn’t take much effort to be a bit thoughtful about it.”