Mum Had Ingenious Solution When Her Kids Refused To Do The Dishes

A mum got so tired of her teenage children not doing the dishes that she took matters into her own hands.
Patricia Perez became so exasperated by her children’s refusal to do simple chores, that she confiscated the regular cutlery and plates, replacing them with disposables.
Perez’s daughter Alyssa realised the extreme measures when she went to get a fork in the kitchen.
Naturally, she tweeted.
Her tweets quickly went viral with hundreds of shares.
But while fellow Twitter users are telling Alyssa she should have helped round the house, the quick-thinking teen realised that her mum’s decision to switch to plastic cutlery and paper plates means she’ll never have to do the dishes again.
Others are inspired to switch to disposables and save on a whole load of chores.
It may not be the greatest move for the environment, but it sure makes a funny story.
