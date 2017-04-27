All Sections
    27/04/2017 10:53 BST

    Mum's iPad Fail Will Make You Giggle (But It Kind Of Makes Sense)

    🙈

    A mum has left the internet chuckling with her rather unique use of technology, but we think she may just be onto something.

    The unnamed woman simply photocopies her entire iPad when she wants to print out a recipe.

    Her technique received almost 2,000 comments after her son posted a photo of one of her printouts on Reddit and Imgur on Wednesday. 

    My mom photocopies recipes off of her iPad.

    If you ask us, photocopies aren’t such a bad idea.

    Yes, she could just read the recipe straight from the iPad, but as anyone who’s messy in the kitchen will know, keeping expensive devices next to your electric whisk is asking for trouble. 

    Admittedly, connecting to a wireless printer may be easier, but she gets points for creativity. 

    H/T: The Mirror

