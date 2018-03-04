A 25-year-old man has been charged with murdering his grandmother after she was found stabbed to death at her home.

Anne James, 74, was discovered by a neighbour at the address in the Highgate area of Walsall at around 6pm on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police have now charged her grandson Greg Irvin, from Walsall Wood, with the killing following his arrest on Thursday - the day after Mrs James’ body was discovered.

Unemployed Irvin is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.