Bradley Walsh wasn’t going to let a little thing like not winning stand in the way of getting on stage at Tuesday’s (23 January) National Television Awards .

As the show’s team - which is pretty big, to be honest - made their way on stage, Bradley managed to sneak up with them.

Sadly, or perhaps intentionally, he didn’t go totally unnoticed and Holly Willoughby got her own back when she spotted him lurking in the shadows.

“What a devil!” she exclaimed, before quipping: “Bradley Walsh is our new doctor, he’s taking over sexual health. So if anyone’s got an issue, come and speak to Doctor Brad.”