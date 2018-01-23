Bradley Walsh wasn’t going to let a little thing like not winning stand in the way of getting on stage at Tuesday’s (23 January) National Television Awards.
The presenter may have lost out when ‘The Chase’ failed to triumph in the Daytime Show category, but as ‘This Morning’ was named winner, he spotted an opportunity.
As the show’s team - which is pretty big, to be honest - made their way on stage, Bradley managed to sneak up with them.
Sadly, or perhaps intentionally, he didn’t go totally unnoticed and Holly Willoughby got her own back when she spotted him lurking in the shadows.
“What a devil!” she exclaimed, before quipping: “Bradley Walsh is our new doctor, he’s taking over sexual health. So if anyone’s got an issue, come and speak to Doctor Brad.”
This is far from the first time that ‘This Morning’ has triumphed at the NTAs but the real question is, will Holly and Phillip Schofield party as hard as they did after triumphing in 2016.
The pair may have made it into work the next day, but they soon went viral thanks to the fact they were still wearing their outfits from the night before.
Relive that classic TV moment below...