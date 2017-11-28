Iranian officials are assessing the health of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to determine whether she is fit to stay in prison as it was revealed the British mother has suffered a post-traumatic stress disorder attack caused by state TV “propaganda”.

In a fresh update, the Free Nazanin Campaign also released pictures of a ‘freedom pinafore’ made by Nazanin for her daughter, Gabriella, from wool left behind by released prisoners.

Gabriella, who is now three and is staying with Nazanin’s parents in Iran, has forgotten the English she has learned, though still tries to communicate with her British-based father through Skype.

Nazanin has been held in one of Iran’s most brutal prisons for more than 600 days on trumped-up charges of spying. She was only in the country on holiday with her daughter visiting her parents.