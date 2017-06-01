Former ‘Neighbours’ actor Troy Beckwith has gone missing, sparking much concern for his family and friends.
The actor, who played Michael Martin for seven years on the Australian soap during the 1990s, was last seen in Cranbourne, a district of Melbourne, yesterday, but has since disappeared and is not answering his phone.
His partner alerted police, who have reported that he had driven off with his phone as well as some personal belongings.
He had been in contact to tell his partner an appointment had been cancelled, but had not responded to any calls since.
His loved ones are particularly concerned because he has an unreported medical condition, and have urged him to contact them.
Before his long stint on the Australian soap, Troy was a child actor, appearing in the series ‘Pugwall’.
