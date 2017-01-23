After a 13 year wait, ‘Neighbours’ has finally aired the moment Dee Bliss returns from her watery grave. The character was believed to have died in a car accident on her wedding day to Jarrod ‘Toadie’ Rebecchi in 2003, but made a dramatic return to Ramsay Street during Monday’s (23 January) episode. Dee, played by actress Madeline West, turned up on Toadie’s doorstep, leaving the long-serving Erinsborough resident refusing to believe what was in front of him. “Our car went off a cliff. It went into the water, OK, and you didn’t come up. No you didn’t, you didn’t!” he said.

Channel 5 Dee Bliss has staged a dramatic return to 'Neighbours'

However, she went on to explain how she actually survived the crash, which saw the newlywed’s car veer off the road and plunge into the sea. Dee told Toadie she hit her head on some rocks after the accident, suffering a brain injury that caused amnesia. She then claimed to have been saved by a mysterious woman called Emily, who helped her recover but kept her away from Toadie, believing him to be abusive. Dee then revealed her memory returned in 2004, and she actually paid to a visit to Ramsay Street for the wedding of Steph Scully and Max Hoyland, but didn’t come forward after seeing Toadie had moved on with new love, Sindi Watts. She added she had been suffering from depression and mood swings in the following years, which had stopped her from closing her missing person’s case file.

Channel 5 Toadie will discover he has a secret daughter

While viewers will have to stay tuned to find out how the storyline develops, new spoiler pictures have revealed Dee is hiding a massive secret - a daughter. And she’s Toadie’s. In scenes to air next week, Toadie will make the starling discovery that Dee was pregnant when he drove them off the cliff, when he comes face-to-face with his daughter in Dee’s motel room. ‘Neighbours’ airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.