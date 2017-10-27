All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • HUFFPOST VIDEO

    New Activists: Charlie Attends Her Friend's Book Launch And Gets Advice On How To Deal With The Pressures Of Being An Activist

    In today's New Activists, Charlie attends her friend's, Sarah Corbett, book launch on Craftivism. Sarah provides advice on how to deal with the pressures of being an activist.

    More Videos

    Chef Daniel Humm On The Secret To Finding Success...
    Introducing ‘The Chefs’ Chefs’, HuffPost UK’s Food...
    The ‘World’s Best Restaurant’ Actually Serve
    Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall Meets Niklas Ek
    Badass 94-Year-Old Biker Shows You’re Never Too Ol...

    Conversations